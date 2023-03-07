Marilyn Murray

February 1, 1936 - March 4, 2023

Marilyn Murray, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Marilyn was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Abilene, Kansas, to James and Grace (Goodnight) Seaton. She graduated from Abilene High School and worked as the church secretary at a United Methodist Church in Salina, Kansas, before moving to Columbus.

Marilyn was united in marriage to Francis Arthur “Bud” Murray in Columbus on Sept. 5, 1971. Marilyn retired from BD Manufacturing in 1971. She and Bud made their home in Columbus at the house Marilyn loved. Following Bud's retirement from BD Manufacturing, they spent part of the winter in Destin, Florida, and began to travel, including trips to Alaska.

Marilyn was a long time member of First United Methodist Church, served as president of United Methodist Women and was an active member of the morning circle. She was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi, Crafty Capers Extension Club, GFWC Columbus Women's Club and the Elks Country Club Women's Golf Association.

Marilyn also loved volunteering for the Red Cross Bloodmobile for more than 19 years, the Platte Valley Sheltered Workshop, the Columbus Area United Way and the American Cancer Society. She was a recipient of the United Way “Volunteer of the Year” award. Marilyn served on Columbus Community Hospital Foundation Board from 2015 to 2021, where she was instrumental in the success of its annual golf outing.

Marilyn was a skilled bridge player who played in three bridge clubs which she helped to establish and maintain. She taught a number of friends to play and enjoy the game as well. Marilyn's hobbies and pastimes included gardening, sewing, needlework, reading mystery novels, playing golf and fishing in Minnesota with her husband and brother and sister-in-law.

In her later years, Marilyn became an international traveler and particularly loved to see the world from the deck of a cruise ship. She visited China, Great Britain, France, Scandinavia, Australia, Venice, Israel, Greece, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Her last cruise was a four and half month cruise exploring the southern hemisphere. On these cruises, Marilyn developed friendships with people from around the world including London and Australia, with whom she stayed in contact by email.

Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Seaton of Wichita, Kansas; nephew, Alan (Karen) Seaton of Overland Park, Kansas; nephew, Reed (Annika) Seaton of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Faye Wheeler of O'Neill, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Clifford Pittack of Tilden, Nebraska; great nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace Seaton; husband, Francis Arthur “Bud” Murray; brother, Glen Seaton; sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Richard) Hovey, Lois Murray, Betty Pittack and Etta (Dick) Grider; and brother-in-law, Jerry Wheeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Columbus Public Library or the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

Her family and friends extend their thanks to the caring staff at Brookestone Acres, the hospice team from Columbus Community Hospital and to Rev. Cindi Stewart for her ministry.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com