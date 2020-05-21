Marilyn Saalfeld
Age 88
Marilyn Saalfeld, 88, of Columbus, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Jackson Cemetery in Duncan. Visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, following all CDC guidelines. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's UCC or Jackson Cemetery.
