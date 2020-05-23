× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marilyn Saalfeld

March 22, 1932-May 19, 2020

Marilyn Saalfeld, 88, of Columbus, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Jackson Cemetery in Duncan. Visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, following all CDC guidelines. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's UCC or Jackson Cemetery.

Marilyn was born March 22, 1932, in Columbus, to Leona Saalfeld. She lived with John and Lena Saalfeld in Columbus and also with Louis and Alma Blaser. She attended District 5 School in Platte County and after moving, attended District 5 School in Polk County. She lived in Columbus her whole life and worked at the Shirt Factory, St. Mary's Hospital and then went to BD where she worked for 30 years before retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Luke's UCC.

Marilyn is survived by half sisters, Katherine (Charles) Cole of Omaha and Beth Lindblade of Osceola; niece, Cheri (Dana) Glatter of Osceola; extended family, the Norris family.