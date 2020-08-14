Marilyn Schmidt

Marilyn R. Schmidt
December 12, 1941-August 12, 2020
Marilyn R. Schmidt, 78, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in rural Columbus, after a courageous battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Gruetli United Church of Christ (at the corner of 197th St. and 355 Ave, Monroe, or 3 miles south and 2 miles east of Monroe), with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. This will be an outdoor service, so you are asked to bring your own lawn chair to sit in during the service. Interment will be in New Hope/O'Kay Cemetery, rural Monroe. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. Memorials can be sent to Paws and Claws Animal Shelter or Center for Survivors.
Marilyn was born in St. Edward, to Christian and Ruth Marie (Waum) Buhl. Marilyn grew up in Newman Grove, graduated from Newman Grove High School, and attended Cosmetology College in Grand Island. She was a cosmetologist (hairdresser) for 45 years, owning her own business, MarDee's Beauty Salon in Columbus, where she had many loyal customers who became close friends. Marilyn loved animals, especially dogs. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, bowling, traveling, garage sales, and spending time with family and friends. She did volunteer work at Center for Survivors.
After Marilyn retired, she married Dave Schmidt on May 20, 2005, who was always there for her, especially during her lengthy illness.
Marilyn is survived by husband, Dave Schmidt of Columbus; brother, Larry (Doris) Buhl of Ponca; niece, Kim (Russ) Uhing of Lincoln; great-nephew, Pete (Karina) Uhing of Omaha; stepdaughter, Gina (John) Hughes of Lincoln; step grandchildren, Jamie Reeg and Amanda (Jeremy) Andel; step great-grandchildren: Alaina, Aden and Jerrod Andel; stepdaughter, Julie (Don) Helms of Arlington; step grandchildren, Zachary and Mary Helms; stepson, Doug (Nicole) Schmidt of Lincoln; step grandchildren, Collin and Olivia Schmidt; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Pat) Hellwege of Lincoln; step grandchildren, Dalton and Alyssa Hellwege; sister-in-law, Karen (Terry) Klink of Columbus.
Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, Christian and Ruth Buhl; step grandson, Cody Reeg; best friend, Frances Williamson.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
