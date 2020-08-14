Marilyn Schmidt

Marilyn R. Schmidt

December 12, 1941-August 12, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Gruetli United Church of Christ (at the corner of 197th St. and 355 Ave, Monroe, or 3 miles south and 2 miles east of Monroe), with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. This will be an outdoor service, so you are asked to bring your own lawn chair to sit in during the service. Interment will be in New Hope/O'Kay Cemetery, rural Monroe. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. Memorials can be sent to Paws and Claws Animal Shelter or Center for Survivors.