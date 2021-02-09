Marilyn Stevenson

Marilyn Ann (Muhle) Stevenson

November 4, 1936 - February 7, 2021

Marilyn Ann (Muhle) Stevenson joined our Lord Jesus Christ and went to her heavenly home Feb. 7, 2021.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Childcare Building Fund.

Marilyn was born Nov. 4, 1936, to Edward and Magdalena (Heibel) Muhle near Leigh, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. Marilyn attended Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus Public High School in 1954. While attending high school, she lived with her aunt, Meta Heibel, and worked part time at Woolworth dime store. After graduation, she worked at the Art Printery. Marilyn was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church, a member of the Ladies Aid and Walther League and helped her husband, Theilen, keep the flowers surrounding the church beautiful for many years.