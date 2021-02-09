Marilyn Stevenson

Marilyn Ann (Muhle) Stevenson
November 4, 1936 - February 7, 2021
Marilyn Ann (Muhle) Stevenson joined our Lord Jesus Christ and went to her heavenly home Feb. 7, 2021.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The service will be broadcast on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Childcare Building Fund.
Marilyn was born Nov. 4, 1936, to Edward and Magdalena (Heibel) Muhle near Leigh, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. Marilyn attended Christ Lutheran School and graduated from Columbus Public High School in 1954. While attending high school, she lived with her aunt, Meta Heibel, and worked part time at Woolworth dime store. After graduation, she worked at the Art Printery. Marilyn was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church, a member of the Ladies Aid and Walther League and helped her husband, Theilen, keep the flowers surrounding the church beautiful for many years.
Marilyn met the man of her dreams and married Theilen W. Stevenson Dec. 22, 1957, at Christ Lutheran Church. The couple farmed near Richland, Nebraska, until they retired and moved to Columbus in 1986. Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their many different interests and activities from sports to dancing. Through the years, she spent many hours sewing clothes for her family, canning and freezing her garden produce and helping on the family farm. Her happiest moments were having her family crowded around her dining room table. In her spare time, Marilyn worked part time for Mancusco Dental Office. She enjoyed bike rides with her husband, walking, reading and gardening. Her family looked forward to, and enjoyed, the bounty of their garden.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Theilen W. Stevenson; daughter, Christine A. (Stevenson) Hotovy and husband Dan of Gretna, Nebraska; daughter Deborah L. (Stevenson) Kracl and husband Jeff of Norfolk, Nebraska; son, Douglas J. Stevenson and wife Denise of Holdrege, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Muhle of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Charles Muhle and wife MaryAnn of Schuyler, Nebraska; and sister, Virginia Nicolite of Omaha, Nebraska.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Magdaena Muhle; brother, Dwayne Muhle; and sister, Barbara Hajek of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com