Marilyn Van Arsdel

March 20, 1930 – March 20, 2021

Marilyn Margaret (Brockelsby) VanArsdel was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on March 20, 1930, to Clarence and Elsie (Robey) Brockelsby. She grew up in Richland, Nebraska, and loved the small town. Marilyn graduated from Kramer High School in May 1948. She worked at Hockenberger Bank and Trust, Columbus, Nebraska, until her marriage to Richard VanArsdel in April 1959. They lived in Topeka, Kansas, where their daughter, Dori, was born. Later, they divorced, and Marilyn and Dori moved to Richland to live with her parents. Marilyn worked as a secretary for Behlen Mfg. Co. and was active in the Richland Ladies Aid. She enjoyed leading the Richland Lassies 4-H club, along with the camaraderie with the other ladies and the young girls.