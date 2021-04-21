Marilyn & Warren Nolan

Marilyn Lee Nolan/Warren Nolan
July 11, 1942 - April 9, 2020/ Jan. 16, 1939 - March 24, 2021
Marilyn Lee Nolan, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away April 9, 2020, peacefully at The Heritage of Meridian Garden in Columbus after fighting a courageous battle with breast cancer for 13 years.
Warren Nolan, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. There will be no visitation or interment. Warren and Marilyn desired to donate their bodies to science. Military honors for Warren will be given by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. The memorial service will be broadcast on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Marilyn Lee (Rockford) Nolan was born to Kenneth and Mayme (Beneke) Rockford on July 11, 1942, in Columbus, Nebraska. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. Marilyn was united in marriage to Warren Nolan on Aug. 14, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus. To this union, three children were born.
Marilyn had many passions in life that included quilting, crocheting, knitting, needlework, painting and ceramics. She loved playing the piano and organ for her church and teaching piano lessons to students. Every student Marilyn taught was forever placed in her heart as one of her own.
Throughout her life, Marilyn followed many different career paths. Some of those included working at JC Penny, Nielsen Chevrolet, as an Avon representative, owned and operated Woodrick Shoes, as a preschool paraeducator at the YMCA and was a lifelong piano/organ teacher.
Marilyn devoted most of her free time towards providing care for her eldest son and doing God's work. She was a very loving, caring, generous and encouraging wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and mentor. She was one of the strongest examples of Faith over Fear and always put God at the center of everything that she did.
Warren R. Nolan was born to John and Ada Marie (Ralston) Nolan on Jan. 16, 1939, in Roodhouse, Illinois. He graduated from Greenfield Community School in 1957.
Warren served in the U.S. Army as a lineman from 1962 to 1964. Upon his honorable discharge, he started his career with General Telephone Company (GTE) in Neligh, Nebraska, before moving his family to Columbus. Warren retired from GTE in 1994. After retirement he worked part time for Leonard Leffers of Columbus, Loineye INC in Laurel, Nebraska and picked up cars for many of the auto dealers in Columbus.
Throughout his life, Warren placed high priority on supporting the American Red Cross with the donation of gallons of blood over his lifetime. He volunteered countless hours at First Baptist Church in Columbus, Camp Moses Merrill in Linwood and as a guide at Columbus Community Hospital.
Warren loved his grandchildren and supported his wife with her piano recitals. He loved caring for his yard and gardening, recycling, bike riding and going to LawnChairs on the Square and Friends of Music. Listening to music and Nebraska sports were also a love of his, as well as NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers.
Warren and Marilyn are survived by their daughter, Annette (Andy) Alt of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Aric Alt of Columbus, Aron (Tisha) Alt and their children Janessa and Davien of Altus, Oklahoma, and Ashtin (Tanner) Balfour and their daughter Noah Grace of Columbus; son, Kevin (Jen) Nolan of Humphrey, Nebraska; grandchildren, Tre Nolan and Paige Nolan both of Humphrey; Warren's sisters, Madge (Vivian) Bentley of Illinois, Rama (Paul) Badje of Columbus and Jean (Gary) Coates of Illinois; Warren's brother, John Nolan of Arizona; and Marilyn's sister, Anita Speed of Colorado.
Warren and Marilyn were preceded in death by their son, Terry Nolan; Warren's parents, John and Ada Nolan; Marilyn's parents, Kenneth and Mayme Rockford; and Warren's brother, William Nolan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion Hartman Post 84 or the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com