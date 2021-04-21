Marilyn & Warren Nolan

Throughout her life, Marilyn followed many different career paths. Some of those included working at JC Penny, Nielsen Chevrolet, as an Avon representative, owned and operated Woodrick Shoes, as a preschool paraeducator at the YMCA and was a lifelong piano/organ teacher.

Marilyn devoted most of her free time towards providing care for her eldest son and doing God's work. She was a very loving, caring, generous and encouraging wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and mentor. She was one of the strongest examples of Faith over Fear and always put God at the center of everything that she did.

Warren R. Nolan was born to John and Ada Marie (Ralston) Nolan on Jan. 16, 1939, in Roodhouse, Illinois. He graduated from Greenfield Community School in 1957.

Warren served in the U.S. Army as a lineman from 1962 to 1964. Upon his honorable discharge, he started his career with General Telephone Company (GTE) in Neligh, Nebraska, before moving his family to Columbus. Warren retired from GTE in 1994. After retirement he worked part time for Leonard Leffers of Columbus, Loineye INC in Laurel, Nebraska and picked up cars for many of the auto dealers in Columbus.