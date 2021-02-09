Marion Condon

Marion Vance Condon

January 11, 1938 - February 3, 2021

Marion Vance Condon, 83, of Columbus, died Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbus.

Services will be held at a later date. Leave messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Vance was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Giltner, Nebraska, to Marion and Lois (Guard) Condon. He graduated from Aurora High School. On July 16, 1960, he married Ramona Huebert in Henderson. Together, they resided in Aurora and later moved to Silver Creek, where Vance was a branch manager of the Silver Creek Elevator and Feed Mill until his retirement.

Vance was very hardworking and volunteered his time in many ways to serve the community of Silver Creek including the volunteer fire department and emergency medical services, and various city and county boards, as well as doing maintenance at the United Methodist Church and Silver Creek Library. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, playing cards and, most importantly, fishing with his buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Condon; children, Todd (Tammy) Condon, Tammy (Mike) Fritton and Teresa (Dave) Cook; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Jean) Condon; and best friend, Al Miller.

Vance was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Gary; grandson, Travis Kula; and great-grandson, Peyton Kula.