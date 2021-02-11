Marion Condon

Marion Vance Condon

January 11, 1938 - February 3, 2021

Marion Vance Condon, 83, of Columbus, died Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbus.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Leave messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com.

He was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Giltner, Nebraska, to Marion and Lois (Guard) Condon. He graduated from Aurora High School. On July 16, 1960, he married Ramona Huebert in Henderson. Together, they resided in Aurora and, later, moved to Silver Creek, where Vance was a branch manager of the Silver Creek Elevator and Feed Mill until his retirement. Following retirement, Vance and Mona moved to Columbus, where they were faithful members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Vance was very hardworking and volunteered his time in many ways to serve the community of Silver Creek, including the volunteer fire department and emergency medical services and various city and county boards. He also did maintenance at the United Methodist Church and Silver Creek Library. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, playing cards and, most importantly, fishing with his buddies.