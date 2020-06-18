Marjorie Johansen

Marjorie Ellen Mouden Johansen
May 4, 1936-June 16, 2020
Marjorie Ellen (Mouden) Johansen, 84, of Osceola, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.
Due to the pandemic health restrictions, visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola, followed by a graveside service at the Osceola Cemetery with Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. We ask that you practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy.
Marjorie was born on May 4, 1936, to William and Mildred (McPeck) Mouden in Geneva. Her family lived in Seward and York when she was young, and moved to Osceola, where she began third grade. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1954.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Robert Lee Johansen at the Osceola United Methodist Church on Dec. 5, 1954. God blessed them with three children: Tamra, Terri and Robert. Over their 65 years together, they lived in Columbus, as well as Ohio and Pennsylvania, but the majority of their life was spent in Osceola.
Marjorie worked in various offices through the years, but her most cherished time was spent at home with her own children, and later, Grandma Margie's home daycare for 15 years. She belonged to the Osceola United Methodist Church and Christian Women's group, sang in the church choir, and served on several committees. She also belonged to the Friendly Neighbors Club for many years. Marjorie especially enjoyed family gatherings, potluck dinners, baking cookies, caring for her flowers, and visiting with friends. Her greatest joy was being with Bob and their family.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Johansen of Osceola; daughters, Tammy (Mark) Jones of Osceola and Terri Johansen of Elko, Nevada; son, Rob (Pam) Johansen of Utica; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Dubas Funeral Home, Osceola-Stromsburg
Service information
1:00PM-1:00PM
211 N Main Street
Osceola, NE 68651
