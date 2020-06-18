Marjorie Johansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Ellen Mouden Johansen

May 4, 1936-June 16, 2020

Marjorie Ellen (Mouden) Johansen, 84, of Osceola, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.

Due to the pandemic health restrictions, visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola, followed by a graveside service at the Osceola Cemetery with Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. We ask that you practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy.

Marjorie was born on May 4, 1936, to William and Mildred (McPeck) Mouden in Geneva. Her family lived in Seward and York when she was young, and moved to Osceola, where she began third grade. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1954.

Marjorie was united in marriage to Robert Lee Johansen at the Osceola United Methodist Church on Dec. 5, 1954. God blessed them with three children: Tamra, Terri and Robert. Over their 65 years together, they lived in Columbus, as well as Ohio and Pennsylvania, but the majority of their life was spent in Osceola.