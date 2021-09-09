 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marjorie Keiser
0 Comments

Marjorie Keiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie D. Keiser

October 4, 1925 – September 2, 2021

Marjorie D. Keiser, 95, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. Interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska, at a later date.

Marjorie was born on Oct. 4, 1925, to Oscar and Marguerire Schmid in Rising City, Nebraska.

Marjorie was a devoted mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator and scout leader. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, amassing a collection of over 10,000 pairs.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Keiser; daughter, Kay Keiser; son, Doug (Brenda) Keiser; and grandchildren, Andrew, Evan and Allison Keiser.

She is preceded by her parents, Oscar and Marguerite Schmid.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News