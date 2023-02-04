Mark S. Anderson

February 29, 1948 - January 31, 2023

Mark was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Eugene, Oregon, to H. D. Andy and Dorothy Anderson. Mark grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1966. He attended Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska before entering the Marine Corp. He received a scholarship to play football at Ft. Lewis College in Durango. After graduation he worked in commercial and residential real estate for over 40 years in the Durango area. He finished his career working in the transportation industry for various companies. He married Nancy DePaola and two children (David and Stephanie) were born to this union.