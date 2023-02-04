Mark S. Anderson
February 29, 1948 - January 31, 2023
Mark Steven Anderson, 74, of Durango, Colorado, passed away Jan. 31, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, from complications with brain cancer. There will be a memorial service later this year in Durango.
Mark was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Eugene, Oregon, to H. D. Andy and Dorothy Anderson. Mark grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1966. He attended Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska before entering the Marine Corp. He received a scholarship to play football at Ft. Lewis College in Durango. After graduation he worked in commercial and residential real estate for over 40 years in the Durango area. He finished his career working in the transportation industry for various companies. He married Nancy DePaola and two children (David and Stephanie) were born to this union.
Mark is survived by son Justin (Kameko) Rapp of Washington, D.C.; son David (Maryann) Anderson of South Berwick, Maine; Grandson's JD and Nathan Anderson; daughter Stephanie Carignan of Newmarket, New Hampshire; Brother Steve (BJ) of Columbus, Nebraska; Brother Bruce (Deb) of Joplin, Missouri and Sister-in-law Jane Anderson of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg and son-in-law Ben Carignan.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in Mark's name.