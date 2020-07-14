Mark Dubas

Mark Edward Dubas
January 17, 1964-July 12, 2020
Mark Edward Dubas, 56, of Fullerton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Reverend David Fulton officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. A private family vigil service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Visitation will continue from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. The family will not be present for the visitation. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended.
The vigil service on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the Funeral Mass on Thursday at 3 p.m. will be broadcasted live on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh).
Mark was born Jan. 17, 1964, to Leo C. and Minnie (McIntyre) Dubas in Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1982. After high school he attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He moved to Omaha and worked as a custodian at University of Nebraska-Omaha. He then worked for Appleton Electric in Columbus. In the early 2000s, he returned to Fullerton.
He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Husker fan and also enjoyed watching high school sports. He also LOVED cats.
He is survived by his siblings: Leonard (Kathy) Dubas of Grand Island, Betty (Ken) Longe of Omaha, Bob (Mona) Dubas of Grand Island, Dale (Barbara) Dubas of Fullerton, and Joyce Elbert of Fullerton; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant siblings, Donna and Timothy; brother-in-law, Jim Elbert; and nephew, Jeffrey (son of Dale).
Service information
5:30PM-7:00PM
315 N Esther St
Fullerton, NE 68638
