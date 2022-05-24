Mark Foltz

June 17, 1931 - May 19, 2022

Mark Foltz, 90, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home in Humphrey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein & VFW Post 7725.

Mark William Foltz was born on the family farm West of Humphrey to Edward and Elizabeth “Ella” (Melcher) Foltz on June 17, 1931. He graduated from Humphrey Saint Francis High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, serving from Jan. 26, 1952, to Jan. 25, 1955.

Mark played clarinet and loved music. Mark also loved polka dances at the ballrooms, which is where he met and fell in love with Marcelline Schroeder. Mark and Marcelline were married Feb. 27, 1960, and built their own home in Humphrey where they raised their family and spent the entirety of their lives. They had seven children: Bob, Janet, Karla, Jim, Lisa, Mike and Brenda; 29 grandchildren; and 49 great-grandchildren.

Mark started his own trucking business called Foltz Transfer and he also ran the Humphrey NFO Sale Barn where livestock auctions were held every Saturday. Farming was his passion. He was the third generation on the Foltz farm and spent every day working with his kids and grandkids. Mark was always farming. His summers were spent with the wheat harvest on his Colorado farm, while his falls were dedicated to the corn harvest in Nebraska. He was a cattle feeder and there was always manure to haul.

Mark and Marcelline were very devout Catholics, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mark always gave back to the community, his joy being the Foltz Pond for the public to enjoy. He was also involved in other projects that developed in the Humphrey community. He really enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers sports, Lawrence Welk, eating at the Granary and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by many.

Mark is survived by his son, Robert (Kelli) Foltz of Humphrey; daughter, Janet (Gary) Zimmerer of Humphrey; daughter, Karla (Steve) Labenz of Clarkson; son, James (Karla) Foltz of Humphrey; daughter, Lisa (Darren) Beller of Leigh; son, Michael (Carmen) Foltz of Humphrey; daughter, Brenda (Boyd) Oeltjen of Humphrey; 29 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerome (Rose) Foltz of Humphrey.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ella Foltz; wife, Marcelline Foltz; and sisters, Lorraine (Merle) Mausbach, Rita (Doug) Engel, Kathleen (Henry) Pfeifer and Anna Mae (Edward) Pfeifer.

Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Humphrey Rescue Unit.

Condolences may be sent to duesmanfc.com