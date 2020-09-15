 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark J. Rohde
View Comments

Mark J. Rohde

{{featured_button_text}}

Mark J. Rohde

Age 66

Mark J. Rohde, 66, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020. No services are scheduled. Condolences at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News