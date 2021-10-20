Mark Micek Oct 20, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark MicekApril 20, 1944 – October 18, 2021 Tags Mark Micek Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Neal Suess on wage scale increase Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West? AP Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West? Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill AP Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue AP DC suspends most Metro trains over safety issue