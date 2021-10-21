Mark Micek

Mark Anthony Micek

April 20, 1944 – October 18, 2021

Mark Anthony Micek of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, Nebraska.

Mark Anthony Micek was born April 20, 1944, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, to Alphonse and Emelia (Slusarski) Micek. He grew up in Duncan and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. He worked at Kaufman Hardware then NPPD for 40-plus years. Mark raised his family in Columbus.

Mark met Linda Egger on a blind date. They were married on June 25, 1977, at St. Isidore Church in Columbus. Mark and Linda have four children: John, Jane, Stephen and Kevin. He loved playing cards, NY Giants (football), SF Giants (baseball), Boston Celtics (basketball) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Most importantly, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.

Mark was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church where he was devoted to his faith. He loved to volunteer for church activities which included Holy Name, EME, communion to the sick and elderly, counting money, hours of adoration, head of Booster Club, Marriage Prep, bumper car booth at the parish bazaar and a member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight, even serving as a Grand Knight.

Mark is survived by his wife, Linda Micek of Columbus; son, John Micek of Columbus; daughter, Jane (Zach) Neville of New Hampton, Iowa; grandchildren, Addison, Brooklyn, Will, Peyton and Teagan; son, Stephen (Madelyn) Micek of Papillion; grandchildren, Jackson and Calvin; son, Kevin Micek of Columbus; brother, Mike (Gail) Micek of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister, Sr. Michelle Micek of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Ray (deceased) (Marge) Micek of Pflugerville, Texas; sister, Rose Bernhard of Burr Ridge, Illinois; sister, Anne (Dave) Zalewski of Lincoln; sister, Joan (Roger) Kinsey of Lincoln; brother, Joe (Gina) Micek of Columbus; mother-in-law, Regina Egger of Columbus; nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Emelia Micek; father-in-law, Herbert Egger; brother, Ray Micek; brother-in-law, Ken Bernhard; niece, Rachel Micek; and grandchildren through miscarriages, Charlie, Hayden and Rylie Neville.

It was Mark's final request that any memorials in his honor be sent directly to his Knights of Columbus #12086. Please make checks payable to Knights of Columbus #12086 and mail to Jeff Gokie 6756 Country Club Drive, Columbus, NE 68601. Mark was a true believer in what the Knights stand for and attained its highest level, serving as Grand Knight.

Donations can also be sent to St. Isidore School for the Air Conditioning fund where his wife has been a teacher for 40-plus years. Please make checks payable to St. Isidore School. In the memo write Memorial for Mark Micek and mail to 3921 20th St, Columbus, NE 68601.

In Mark's memory, carry on his legacy through random acts of kindness and praying the rosary. To quote my dad, “We will see you when we see you!”