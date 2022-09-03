Mark Nyffeler

May 9, 1947 - September 1, 2022

Mark Nyffeler, 75, of Columbus, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. Interment will be in the Roselawn Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Mark was born May 9, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Roland and Doris (Marx) Nyffeler. He graduated from Columbus High in 1965. Mark then graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969. He was married to Sharon Sowder at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1969. Mark served in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge he returned to Columbus where he continued on the family farm. He also operated Critter Corn and Nyffeler Sweet Corn. Mark enjoyed Nebraska Football, hunting, playing cards at the blue shed and spending time with his family.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sharon Nyffeler of Columbus; mother, Doris Nyffeler of Columbus; son, Scott Nyffeler of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Debbie Windedahl of Norfolk; daughter, Tracy Pike of Denver, Colorado; brother, Gene Nyffeler of Omaha; and grandchildren, Anna and Beth, Joshua and Devin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Nyffeler.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com