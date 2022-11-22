Mark Timms

Born to Joseph and Joan Timms, Mark is survived by his mother; daughter, Heather; and son, Jason, as well as his brothers, David and Roger; and his sisters, Barbara, Sandy and Lisa. Mark lived his early years in Columbus but the lure of the Rocky Mountains was too strong. In time he picked up stakes and moved to the Big Sky country where he lived out the remainder of his days. Fishing and painting were his passions. If he wasn't chasing rainbows on the Gallatin River, he was painting beautiful Montana landscapes. He loved his children and always had a smile on his face. The world is a little smaller without him. Rock on and live free. We miss you.