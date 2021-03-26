Marlene Feik

Marlene Regina Feik

February 27, 1942 – March 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center, with Father Walter Jong-A-Kiem officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, with a vigil service and CDA rosary at 5 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Humphrey.

Marlene was born Feb. 27, 1942, to Joe and Elizabeth (Dohmen) Jasper in Humphrey. She grew up in Platte Center, where she attended school. Marlene had a very strong faith and even joined a convent for a short time when she was young but eventually could not resist the musical talent of Bert Feik, and they were united in marriage on June 10, 1961. She was a hard worker and shared her talents with various employers and later retired from working at BDs in 2007. Marlene was active in her church serving as Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion. Marlene was a proud member of St. Anne's and Catholic Daughters. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed keeping busy, which included taking boat rides, vacationing with the family, spoiling her grandchildren with sweet treats, and playing lots of dominoes and phase 10 card games.