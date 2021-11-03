Marlene Jacobson

November 26, 1937 – October 31, 2021

Marlene Jacobson, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Marlene Joyce Jacobson was born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Ruth (Fischer) Siffring. She attended a rural school near Rising City, Nebraska, until the family moved to Columbus, where she attended Immanuel Lutheran School and later graduated from Kramer High School in 1955. On June 6, 1959, Marlene was united in marriage to Dwaine Jacobson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Through the years, she worked at Jack's Café, Dale Electronics, Daylight Donuts, and Y-Knot Drive In before leaving the work force to babysit her grandchildren. Marlene especially enjoyed the annual fishing vacation to Minnesota that the family took for over 40 years.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Dwaine Jacobson of Columbus; son, Rick Jacobson of Columbus; daughter, Denise (Chuck) McCarthy of Columbus; granddaughter, Amanda (Calen) Staub of Columbus; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Shelby, and Addison Staub; grandson, George (Samantha) McCarthy of Monroe; great-granddaughter, Beverley McCarthy; and sister, Janet Siffring of Columbus.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Ruth Siffring; and brother, Dennis Siffring.

