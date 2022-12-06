Marlene Koopmann

Age 88

Marlene Arletta (Schutte) Koopmann, 88, of Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 4, 2022.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St. in Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment is at 3 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery – Shell Creek in Columbus, Nebraska.

She was born in Madison, Nebraska, to Wurnewald (W.E.) and Olga (Hake) Schutte. She married Donald E. Koopmann of Stanton, Nebraska, on June 17, 1953. Don and Marlene farmed together in Stanton County until retirement.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Dietz of Elkhorn, Judy Fredrick of Lincoln and Kevin (Ann) Koopmann of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Wurnewald and Olga; and brother, Ronnie.

Family requests memorials be directed to:

Stanton Fire & Rescue https://www.stanton.net/fire.html

Belmont Community Center, Lincoln, NE https://belmontcommunitycenter.org/

Mt. Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE https://www.mtolivewels.org/

Condolences and livestream online at roperandsons.com.

Cards may be sent to Koopmann Family, c/o Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' St Lincoln, NE 68510.