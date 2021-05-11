 Skip to main content
Marlene Louis
Marlene J. Louis

Age 78

Marlene J. Louis, 78, of Elkhorn, died May 7, 2021, at the Hospice House in Omaha.

Visitation was planned to take place from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Daniel Kipp officiationg. Private family interment.

Marlene is survived by her children Nels and Lisa Johnson of Gretna, Lori and Roger Folkers of Osmond, Nebraska, Shawn Louis of Columbus, Nebraska, and Jennifer Geislar of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Fran Bulawa of Newcastle, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Mildred Lord; husband, Harold; and son, Brandon Louis.

Memorials can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.

Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, Nebraska, is handling arrangements.

