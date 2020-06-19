× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlene Niedbalski

January 26, 1934-June 17, 2020

Marlene Niedbalski, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home, Prairie View Gardens Assisted Living.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Ross Burkhalter officiating. The Mass will be restricted to family members. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at McKown Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Due to restrictions, the family funeral will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church and School in Columbus.