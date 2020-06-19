Marlene Niedbalski
January 26, 1934-June 17, 2020
Marlene Niedbalski, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Columbus, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home, Prairie View Gardens Assisted Living.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 20, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Ross Burkhalter officiating. The Mass will be restricted to family members. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at McKown Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Due to restrictions, the family funeral will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church and School in Columbus.
Marlene was born on Jan. 26, 1934, in Beemer, to Frank and Vlasta (Kmoch) Hanak. She lived in Beemer, Dodge and Avoca, Iowa before the family moved to Columbus when Marlene was a young girl. She attended Columbus Grade School and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus. On April 25, 1953, she married Ted Niedbalski in Stockton, California while he served in the U.S. Navy. They had met while both were in High School in Columbus. Ted and Marlene celebrated their 65th anniversary in April, 2018. Ted passed away later that year.
Marlene enjoyed employment at Pitney-Bowes Corporation in Omaha and Montgomery Ward, Sears, and Gerhold Inc. in Columbus in the accounting departments. She retired in 1999. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Theresa Sodality and served as a Red Cross volunteer. She enjoyed her family, traveling, reading, crocheting and gardening.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Edwin) Odom of Moscow, Idaho, Steve (Kathy) Niedbalski, of Kearney, Cindy (Matt) Johnston of Centennial, Colorado, and Jane (R. Scott) Foutch of Kearney; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Campbell of Oshkosh; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Spies of Greeley, Barbara Incontro of Omaha and Myrtle Niedbalski of Bellevue; brother-in-law, Walter Niedbalski of Columbus; four godchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her parents; daughter, Sharon Niedbalski Johnson; infant grandson, James Foutch; infant great-grandson, Damien Clark; brothers-in-law: Don Campbell, Louis Niedbalski, Floyd Niedbalski, Dominic Niedbalski, Ben Niedbalski, Leo Niedbalski, Edward Niedbalski and Stanley Niedbalski; and sisters-in-law: Emily Tiwald, Josephine Kielian and Joyce Niedbalski.
Visit http:/www.mckownfuneralhome.com/ to share condolences online.
