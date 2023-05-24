Marlene Suddarth-Wyant

February 21, 1939 - May 22, 2023

Marlene Suddarth-Wyant went to her eternal home on Monday, May 22, 2023. Marlene was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Dean and Estelle (Pool) Ruth of Rising City, Nebraska. Her elementary education was received at Polk County Rural District 22. Marlene graduated from Rising City High School as salutatorian in 1956. Marlene was united in marriage to Hugh Suddarth on May 17, 1959. They farmed for 12 years before moving to Rising City in 1985. In 2009, Marlene moved to York and made many good friends. Marlene was united in marriage to Fred O. Wyant on April 17, 2020, and they enjoyed traveling together.

Marlene had a strong faith and was active in both Rising City and York United Methodist Churches and many other organizations. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and spent most of her adult life as a loving caregiver and great friend to the young and old.

Survivors include husband, Fred; sons: Nevin (Janene) Suddarth of Ankeny, Iowa; Zach (Lori) Suddarth of York, Nebraska; J.B. (Rose) Suddarth of Lincoln, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Ruth of Rising City, Nebraska; brother-in-law, R.C. (Marcia) Mead of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Hugh in 2000, and brother Dick Ruth.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Rising City, Nebraska. Burial will follow in Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City. Visitation will be held on Monday with the family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials for Marlene may be directed to the York First United Methodist Foundation or The Rising City Ladies Auxiliary for the cemetery flag project. Condolences may be left for the family at metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.