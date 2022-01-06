Marlene Svasek

Marlene J. Svasek

February 16, 1934 - January 4, 2022

Marlene J. Svasek passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Emerald Rehab and Nursing in Columbus.

Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel in Schuyler. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel. Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Schuyler Cemetery.

Marlene was born on Feb. 16, 1934, at Creston, Nebraska. Her parents were William and Leona (Engelbart) Hobza. She graduated from eighth grade at St. Francis grade school in Humphrey and was a Clarkson High School graduate in 1952.

She married Milford J. “Smiley” Svasek on Aug. 9, 1956, at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Six children were born to this union.

Marlene worked as a nurse's aide at the Schuyler Hospital before joining Colfax County as a dispatcher, where she worked for over 17 years until her retirement in 2004.

As her children were growing up, she acted as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and country music, especially Alan Jackson. She liked working crossword puzzles, collecting cardinal bird mementos and watching the cardinals outside her windows at home. She enjoyed sewing, making many clothes for her children, growing a large vegetable garden and did lots of canning. She was a big fan of NASCAR races with Dale Earnhardt being her favorite. She loved taking care of all her dogs and cats throughout the years. She liked to play Bingo, pickle cards and take casino trips and especially looked forward to the holiday gatherings with her family.

Marlene is survived by her children, LeAnn (Jan) Korth of Lincoln, ReJean (Jerry) Lutjens of Columbus, Janine (Jeff) Novak of Lincoln, James (Zona) Svasek of Columbus, Ronald (Debra) Svasek of Lincoln and Daniel (Angela) Svasek of Papillion; sister, Doris Hubert of Ewing; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2012; great-grandson, Landon Nadrchal; two sisters, Judy Desmond and Donna Hobza; and special uncle, Irvington Engelbart.

Memorials can be directed to Schuyler Senior Center or family wishes.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler.