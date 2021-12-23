Marlene Svasek

Marlene K. Svasek

October 29, 1937 - December 19, 2021

Marlene was born Oct. 29, 1937, at home in Neligh, Nebraska, to Harry and Bessie (Conger) Sparks. She attended in school Grand Island. In 1953 she married John W. Epp. They had three children, John, Billy and Todd. Marlene worked at Target in Minneapolis. John was killed in a car accident in 1969. In 1973 she married George Svasek. She worked at Reeces Wooden Shoe Company for 12 ½ years. George and Marlene owned and operated G&M Marine and RV for 19 years. They retired in 2004. Her children and family were all very special to her. She loved her flowers and working in the yard. In 2014 she went to work at Christopher Banks.