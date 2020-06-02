Marlin Kocina

Marlin E. Kocina
November 15, 1951-May 31, 2020
Marlin E. Kocina passed away on May 31, 2020, in Columbus.
Family services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at the McKown Funeral Home. In lieu of a service, family will be gathering for an intimate farewell.
The only child of Elmer and Deloris (Boelter) Kocina, Marlin was born on Nov. 15, 1951, in Orchard. The family homesteaded in the rural Northeast part of the state, an area that Marlin remained fond of throughout his entire life. He was a 1970 graduate of Verdigre High School, and following graduation, relocated to Platte Center where he lived until his health declined.
On Aug. 11, 1973, he married Doris (Gibson) Kocina at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was employed at Behlen Manufacturing for 44 years. Marlin enjoyed watching reruns of Gunsmoke and MASH, listening to his favorite 70s rock bands, and tinkering with cars and machinery. In his prime, he could repair or build about anything. He had a dry sense of humor and when asked about how he was doing, his reply was always “terrible”, no matter the scenario.
Marlin is survived by his wife, Doris and his daughter, Ashlee (Justin) Young and grandson, Harrison Young of Lincoln; daughter, Amber (Luke) Shroyer and granddaughters, Jordyn and Rylee Shroyer of Columbus; and son, Austin Kocina of Platte Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Dorrance Gibson, and Marvin and Elaine Jaixen; and a son, Michael Kocina.
The family wishes to thank Emerald Care for its thoughtful support over the last 20 months.
To express condolences, please visit www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
