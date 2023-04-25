Martha B. Sueper

March 24, 1945 - April 23, 2023

Martha B. Sueper, 78, of Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by her family at the Arbor Care Centers – Countryside in Madison, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, April 28, 2023, with Fr. Olsen, Fr. Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Martha Bessie Sueper was born March 24, 1945, in Howells, Nebraska, to Adolph and Elma (Sindelar) Cerny. She graduated from Howells High School in 1963. On June 27, 1964, Martha was united in marriage to Larry Sueper at St. Johns Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.

Martha worked as a secretary at Ivan Haist Insurance Agency in Clarkson, Nebraska, was a homemaker, and farmed side by side with her husband Larry. Martha cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her hard work, gardening and canning, chickens, crocheting, pie and bread baking, polka dancing, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

Martha is survived by son, Randy (Debbie) Sueper of Lindsay and family; son, Ross (Breanna) Sueper and Sutton and Gianna, Jerett (Mary) Sueper and Ella, Jacob (Kaylee) Sueper and baby Sueper, Kayla (fiancé David Kimminau) Sueper, and Preston Sueper; daughter, Renee (Kevin) Wilshusen of Hordville and family Bryce Wilshusen and Brianna Wilshusen; brother, Larry (Mary) Cerny; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Elma; step-father, Donald Bart; husband, Larry Sueper (May 4, 2013); sister, Geraldine (John) Ortmeier; and sister in-law, Audrey Sueper.

Condolences may be sent to duesmanfc.com