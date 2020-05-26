Martin L. Jareske Jr.

February 24, 1949-May 24, 2020

Private family vigil and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Walter Jong-A-Kiem officiating. Public visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the church, with covid-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #264 and Hartman Post #84 Honor Guards. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to go to the family for later designation to various facilities that served Marty throughout his life.

Columbus. He attended District 8 grade school and graduated from Silver Creek High School. After high school, Marty was drafted into the Army where he served in Vietnam from 1969-1971. After returning to the area, he worked various jobs at Behlen Manufacturing, Columbus Sales Pavilion, Far Better Feeds, and farming around the Columbus area. On Nov. 11, 1972, Marty was united in marriage to Mary Bergstrom. To that union, his four children were born: Jennifer, Bradley, Gary and Theresa. Marty was a member of the Silver Creek American Legion, Loup Township Board, and the Duncan VFW Post 1074. Marty was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, where he served as president on the parish council and was a member of Holy Name. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead, telling jokes, and spending time with his grandkids.