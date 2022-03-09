Martin Wilke

Martin Arthur Wilke

October 18, 1945 - March 6, 2022

Martin Arthur Wilke died on March 6, 2022, at his home in Boise, Idaho, after a 17-year struggle with mantle cell lymphoma.

A memorial service will be held in Boise and, at Martin's request, he will be laid to rest in Kearney, Nebraska.

Martin was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Oct. 18, 1945. He was the fourth of 12 children born to Arthur and Georgia (Frese) Wilke. Martin was raised on the family farm northeast of Columbus. He attended Christ Lutheran School through the eighth grade and later graduated from Columbus High School in 1964. He graduated from Wayne State College in 1968 after majoring in art and art education. He taught school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later in an area he came to love, the Upper Peninsula. After a number of years teaching, Martin pursued other interests in Colorado and later moved to Boise where he was employed selling livestock handling equipment for Valley Sales of Lexington, Nebraska, and Behlen Mfg. Co. of Columbus, Nebraska. He retired in 2007.

Martin was an accomplished artist and his artwork was displayed in a number of galleries in the Midwest and West. In addition to the art that inspired him, he worked on sales brochures for the companies he represented.

In younger years, Martin overcame his fear of flying by gaining his private pilot's license. He also became an experienced skydiver.

Martin loved the outdoors and often took his canoe and went off and camped in the forests of Idaho. Although he left Nebraska after his time at Wayne State, Martin was a lifelong fan of the Nebraska Huskers.

One of Martin's proudest accomplishments was his 42-plus years of membership in Alcoholics Anonymous. After conquering his addiction with the help of AA, Martin was a mentor to many others, often traveling great distances to help where he could.

On Nov. 25, 2000, Martin was united in marriage to Carol Parker in Boise. Following Martin's retirement, he and Carol enjoyed traveling to Alaska, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Portland and Atlanta to visit friends and relatives and a special trip to New Zealand to visit Martin's brother, John.

Martin is survived by his wife, Carol, and her daughters, Julie Ours and Jennifer Wynn and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Audrey Sayers; brothers, Sidney (Martha), Philip (Leslie), David (Jean), Quentin (Marcille), Clark (Kathy), Colin (Janet), John (Robyn), Andrew (Donna) and Luke (Deborah); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his sister, Gloria Miller; and brother-in-law, Ernest Sayers.

For 17 years, the staff of doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Medical Center provided care for Martin. His family is very grateful for their services.