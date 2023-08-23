December 8, 1932—August 21, 2023

Marvin Franz Luchsinger, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Brookestone Acres Nursing Home in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 25, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday, from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s UCC or donor’s choice.

Marvin was born December 8, 1932, to Franz and Ruby (Koch) Luchsinger, in Columbus, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Lukes United Church of Christ in Columbus. Marvin attended school District #4, Polk County through the 8th grade. He graduated from Columbus Kramer High School in 1951.

Growing up, Marvin loved to hunt, trap, and fish on Clear Creek which flowed through the family farm. He was a hired hand on Les Hohndorf’s farm and also worked for The Farm Service Agency, measuring wheat ground.

Following high school graduation, Marvin was drafted in to the U.S. Army in 1953. After basic training, he was sent to Lakenheath, England, and served at Headquarters Battery 60th Anti Aircraft Automatic Weapons, Bn Apo 179.

On June 21, 1957, Marvin married Enola Weber at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ. Their first home was in Polk County, one mile from where Marvin grew up. In March of 1963, they moved from Polk County to Platte County where they lived for 60 years and raised their family on the Luchsinger Farm.

Marvin was on the Board of Trustees at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ. He was an active member of the American Legion and a Past President of the Adult Booster Club at Columbus Lakeview High School. Marv was an avid swimmer and long-time board member of the local YMCA. Marv enjoyed golfing and was a member of the “Out of Bounds” golf group – and to this day, was proud of his HOLE IN ONE at Quail Run.

In summary, Marvin farmed early in his life using horses, he farmed ALL his life and loved it .. . . . . . . and then recently had seen drones spraying his fields – Yes, Marv has seen a lot of change in his life.

Marvin is survived by:

Wife: Enola Luchsinger of Columbus, NE

Son: Brad (Chris) Luchsinger of Columbus, NE

Grandson: Nick (Natalie) Luchsinger

Great Grandchildren: Everley, Finley, Bradley, Beckham, Kane

Grandson: Trevor Luchsinger

Grandson: Cody (Lynsay) Luchsinger

Great Grandchildren: Arabella, Brady, Kenzley

Daughter: Debra (J. Kelly) Johnson of Yankton, SD

Grandson: Brett & Angie Sander

Great Grandchildren: Alex & Avery

Granddaughter: Brandi (Nick) Petrik

Great Grandchildren: Addison & Auden

Step Grandson: Tony (Susan) Johnson

Step Grandson Shawn Johnson

Step Grandson Calen (Jessica) Johnson

Step Great Grandchildren: Leeland, Oakleigh, Huxley, Ledger

Daughter: Sharon (Ron) Deets of Madison, NE

Grandson: Kyle (Maegan) Deets

Great Grandchildren: Brooklyn, Barrett

Grandson: Braxton Deets

Granddaughter: Emily (Tyler) Klingemann

Great Grandchildren: Everett, Pippa Lo

Son: Todd (Becky) Luchsinger of Columbus, NE

Granddaughter: Ellyson Luchsinger

Sister: Maxine Traudt of Denver, CO

Brother & Sister-in-law: Raymond & Luella Luchsinger of Columbus, NE

Brother-in-law: Kenneth Weber of Claremore, OK

Sister-in-law: Luella Tworek of Blair, NE

Sister-in-law: Patti Weber of Sturgis, SD

And many, much loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marvin was preceded in death by:

Parents: Franz & Ruby Luchsinger

Sister: Harriet Vosseler

Parents-In-Law: Byron & Helen Weber

Brothers-In-Law: Harold Weber, Cliff Weber, Harvey Welch, Bernie Tworek

Sisters-In-Law: LuEtta Weber, Ella Weber, Ida Lois Weber, Lucille Welch

Step Granddaughter-in-law: Mindy Johnson

A niece and a nephew

