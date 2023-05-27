Marvin Korecky
July 2, 1938 - May 24, 2023
Marvin Korecky, 84, of Schuyler, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary for Knights and Parish-Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday also at the chapel. Committal with military honors in the Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch in St. Mary's Social Center.
Marvin was born July 2, 1938, on a farm in rural Schuyler to Joseph and Anna (Brichacek) Korecky. He attended District #17 School and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1955. He worked as a farm hand, then worked on a Minnesota dairy farm, and then went to Douglas Aircraft in California. Marvin returned to Nebraska in 1958 and worked at Higgin's Mill until he volunteered for the Army and was stationed in Fulda, Germany, where he did border patrol and guard duty. After he was honorably discharged in 1960, he returned to Nebraska and began working at Colfax County Implement as a mechanic. He married this wonderful girl, Carolyn Papousek, on Jan. 22, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh. They made their home in Schuyler where they had two daughters, Kelly and Kristine. Then he worked at Red Country in Columbus. Marvin “pulled wrenches” for a total of 45 years. After he retired, he worked for Sobota Farms for 11 more years, where he loved farming with them and finally retired AGAIN in 2017. Marvin and Carolyn spent years traveling across the country and camping and fishing at Gavin's Point. Marvin loved tinkering in his garage and could fix anything! He was a HAM operator and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Workman.
Marvin is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Ricky) Greene of Lincoln and Kris (Tom) Svehla of Schuyler; sister, Mary Ann Bos of Clarkson; and sister-in-law, Elaine Korecky of Illinois. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandbabies, Corey (Diana) Svehla and Max of Bennington, Shelby (Cole) Krejci and Calvin of Schuyler, Hailey Greene of Lincoln, Sidney Svehla of Kansas City and Madison Greene of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.