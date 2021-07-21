 Skip to main content
Marvin Mandel
Age 81

Marvin Mandel, 81, of Dodge, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, Nebraska, with the Rev. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.

Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, with a vigil Service at 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marietta of Dodge, Nebraska; daughter, Brenda (Marty) Wood of Omaha, Nebraska; and sons, Bruce (Monica) of Windsor, California, Paul (JoAnn) of Louisville, Tennessee, Gary (Geri) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mark (Candace) of Springfield, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Dodge Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

