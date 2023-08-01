Marvin L. Mueller

October 21,1929 - July 29, 2023

Marvin L. Mueller of Columbus, Nebraska, died at Brookstone Acres on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 93.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 miles north of Columbus with Pastor Brad Birtell and Pastor Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue Thursday from 9 – 10 a.m. at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or donor's choice.

Marvin LaVern Mueller was born on Oct. 21,1929, in rural Columbus, Nebraska, to Albert and Elsie (Henke) Mueller. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his Christian faith at St. John's Lutheran Church north of Columbus. His grade school years were completed at St. John's Lutheran School, after which he attended Creston High School. Immediately after his high school years, Marvin began his lifelong career in farming by helping his father on the family farm.

On Sept. 5, 1951, Marvin was united in marriage to Ardith E. Becher, a blessed union which lasted more than 65 years until Ardith's death in June 2017. The newlyweds lived on a farm north of Columbus and their first daughter, Linda, was born to them a year later. When Linda was just 11 months old, Marvin was deployed to Korea with the US Army in July of 1953, where he spent the next 18 months. Upon his return Marvin farmed for a number of years first west, and then later east, of Platte Center. They attended Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center. In 1967 they moved to a farm northwest of Leigh, where they lived for the next 18 years, and attended Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. In 1985 they moved onto Ardith's family farm 5 miles south of Creston, which was just a couple of miles from where he was raised. He has been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church since that time. In 2011, Marvin and Ardith moved to Columbus.

Upon his retirement from farming, Marvin indulged in his interest in woodworking. He and Ardith traveled often to surrounding states, selling and delivering his custom-made wood products to pool table and accessory stores. He also enjoyed making a variety of gifts for friends and family members.

The couple was blessed with four daughters, and Marvin was a dedicated and loving father to Linda, Sheryl, Susan, and Gail. Marvin's Christian faith showed through his many church activities, and he held many different offices in the various churches he belonged to throughout his life. The couple enjoyed traveling throughout most of the country, many times stopping in to visit friends and family members in other states. They enjoyed countless hours of cards and games throughout the years and shared many laughs and happy times with their large circle of friends and family members.

Marvin is survived by: daughter, Linda (Francis) Sedlacek of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Sheryl (Mike) Johnson of Leigh, Nebraska; daughter, Sue (Chuck) Folken of Leigh, Nebraska; daughter, Gail Mueller of Grand Junction, Colorado; brother, Ron (Gladys) Mueller of Seward, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Eleanor Mueller of Spirit Lake, Iowa; brother-In-Law, Jim Novak of North Bend, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by: wife, Ardith E. Becher; parents: Albert and Elsie Mueller; son-In-law, Bob Wietfeld; parents-in-law, Edgar and Leona Becher; brother, Lester Mueller; sister, Geraldine (Clarence) Inselman; sister, Margy (Jim) Novak; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Mueller.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com