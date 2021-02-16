Marvin Murcek

January 17, 1930 – February 13, 2021

Marvin Murcek, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard, will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Marvin Murcek was born Jan. 17, 1930, on a farm in Polk County, Nebraska, to Joseph and Marguerite (Spitz) Murcek. Marguerite died on Feb. 14, 1930, from complications of child birth. Marvin was raised by his grandmother Nora Spitz. He attended Polk County Grade School, and enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Marvin met and married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Krings on March 5, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Columbus.