Marvin Murcek
January 17, 1930 – February 13, 2021
Marvin Murcek, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard, will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Marvin Murcek was born Jan. 17, 1930, on a farm in Polk County, Nebraska, to Joseph and Marguerite (Spitz) Murcek. Marguerite died on Feb. 14, 1930, from complications of child birth. Marvin was raised by his grandmother Nora Spitz. He attended Polk County Grade School, and enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, Marvin met and married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Krings on March 5, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Columbus.
Marvin worked on the family farm prior to his enlistment and had a love of the outdoors, and riding motor cycles. He worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. for 38 years as a press operator, retiring in 1992. The couple lived on a farm just east of Duncan, Nebraska, and Marv took great pride in his yard.
In 2008, the couple moved to Columbus. He enjoyed airplanes, and you could find him at the Columbus Airport watching the planes and visiting with the pilots. For 12 years, Marv and Gwen were “snowbirds," spending the winter months in Arizona. He and Gwen enjoyed square dancing and were part of Harold Squares. He was a faithful member of the Methodist Church.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Gwen Murcek, of Columbus, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Jon) Weil of Columbus, Nebraska, Diane (Gerald) Osantowski of Clarks, Nebraska, Barbara (George) Sturgill of Columbus, Nebraska, Mary Moffett of Omaha, Nebraska, and Patti Krings of Omaha, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite Murcek; sister, Marjorie Thorburn; brothers-in- law, Dwain Krings, Francis Krings, Ronald Krings and Derek Moffett.
Memorials may be directed to the church or donor's choice.
