Marvin Slavik

March 16, 1939 - February 7, 2023

Marvin Slavik, 83, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday with 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation continues Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery with military honors. Lunch following in the church hall.

Marvin was born March 16, 1939, in Schuyler to Jerry and Sylvia (Coufal) Slavik. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1958-1960 in the Philippines. On Oct. 7, 1961, he married Joyce Viglicky at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. They lived and farmed north of Schuyler and retired to town in 2000. Marvin was a lifelong farmer and loved to visit with people. He was very proud of his family. A member of Divine Mercy Parish, the Knights of Columbus, Schuyler Eagle's Club, American Legion and VFW.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Susan (Gregg) Coghill and granddaughter Molly Coghill, all of Omaha; grandson, Matthew (Angela) Coghill of Farmers Branch, Texas; and brother-in-law, Jim Viglicky of Schuyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Sylvia Slavik; wife, Joyce; and in-laws, Mayme and Leonard Viglicky.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.