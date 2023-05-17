Marvin J. Styskal

March 4, 1935 - May 14, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 p.m. There will be a 4 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Friday at 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery-Ulysses, Nebraska.

Marv was born March 4, 1935, near Utica, Nebraska, to Cyril and Anna (Makovicka) Styskal. He received his education in Seward where he graduated from High School in 1952. Marv then attended Lincoln School of Commerce. On Nov. 8, 1958, Marv was united in marriage to Marlene Hofpar in Ulysses. They moved to Columbus where he worked for Nebraska Public Power District from 1954-1995 as a budget supervisor. He was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Holy Name and the Knights of Columbus. He served as an EME, lector, on the finance committee and at funeral Masses for many years. Marv served in the National Guard from 1957-1966. He also coached youth baseball for many years.