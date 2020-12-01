Mary A. Dickenson
July 20, 1931 – November 26, 2020
Mary A. Dickenson, 89, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.
Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will take place from 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.
Masks are required and social distancing will be followed while attending the visitation, vigil and mass service.
The vigil on Wednesday and the service on Thursday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Mary A. Dickenson was born July 20, 1931, in Spalding, Nebraska, to George and Mary (Schleich) Cave. The family moved to Genoa, Nebraska, where Mary graduated High School in 1949. On June 24, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to LaVern “Churn” Dickenson at St. Rose of Lima Church in Genoa. While LaVern served in the U.S. Navy they lived in San Diego, California. At this time, on Sept. 14, 1953, their only child, Deborah Ann, was born.
From there, they moved to Hawaii. Mary took advantage of all the Hawaiian traditions and learned to hula dance. Following his discharge, they moved to Columbus. Mary worked at Becton-Dickinson for 35 years until retiring in 1996. She was a charter member of St. Isidore Church, Christian Mothers, the Red Hats Club and B-D Alumni. Mary enjoyed bowling, playing cards, Husker football, watching Tiger Woods play golf, shopping with her sisters, working in her yard and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed drinking an ice cold Old Milwaukee beer with her brother Gilbert Cave. Mary loved and lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Braithwait of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Mindy Braithwait of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Darren Braithwait of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brenna, Braiden and Blakely; sister, Margaret Biermann of Fremont, Nebraska; sister, Betty Lou Mustard of Silver Creek, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Betty Cave of Silver Creek, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Cave; husband, LaVern “Churn” Dickenson; son-in-law, Brian Braithwait; brothers, Gilbert (Corky) Cave, Paul (Maxine) Cave, Henry (Lil) Cave and John Cave; brothers and Sisters-in-law, Glenn Mustard, Matt Beiermann, Marvin (Donye) Dickenson, Beverly (Bill) St Clair, Jerry Dickenson, Marge Prorok and Bill Dickenson.
Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.