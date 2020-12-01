Mary A. Dickenson

July 20, 1931 – November 26, 2020

Mary A. Dickenson, 89, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will take place from 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Masks are required and social distancing will be followed while attending the visitation, vigil and mass service.

The vigil on Wednesday and the service on Thursday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Mary A. Dickenson was born July 20, 1931, in Spalding, Nebraska, to George and Mary (Schleich) Cave. The family moved to Genoa, Nebraska, where Mary graduated High School in 1949. On June 24, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to LaVern “Churn” Dickenson at St. Rose of Lima Church in Genoa. While LaVern served in the U.S. Navy they lived in San Diego, California. At this time, on Sept. 14, 1953, their only child, Deborah Ann, was born.