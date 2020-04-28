Mary Ainars

Mary Eileen Ainars

February 23, 1947-April 25, 2020

A private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present.

Mary E. Ainars was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Deshler, Nebraska, to William and Pauline (Bailey) Wiedel. Her family moved to Columbus where she lived her entire life. Mary was a member of the last graduating class from St. Bonaventure High School in 1965. She married David Kubicek on April 27, 1968. They had two sons: Jason and Chad. Mary later married Vic Ainars on Oct. 12, 1984. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In recent years she enjoyed spending time at the Columbus Senior Center and the friends that she had there. She also enjoyed time with her friend, Larry Hansen, and his family.