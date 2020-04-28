Mary Ainars

Mary Eileen Ainars
February 23, 1947-April 25, 2020
Mary Eileen Ainars, 73, of Columbus, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
A private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. The visitation will be limited to 10 people in the building at one time and the family will not be present.
The Funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Mary E. Ainars was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Deshler, Nebraska, to William and Pauline (Bailey) Wiedel. Her family moved to Columbus where she lived her entire life. Mary was a member of the last graduating class from St. Bonaventure High School in 1965. She married David Kubicek on April 27, 1968. They had two sons: Jason and Chad. Mary later married Vic Ainars on Oct. 12, 1984. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In recent years she enjoyed spending time at the Columbus Senior Center and the friends that she had there. She also enjoyed time with her friend, Larry Hansen, and his family.
She is survived by son Jason (Melissa) Kubicek of Fremont, Nebraska, and son Chad (Shelly) Kubicek of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren, MaKayla, Dacia, Nathan, Sadie, Lance and Matthew; and sister, Patricia (John) Bennett of Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic Ainars; and brother, Charles Wiedel.
