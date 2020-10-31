Mary Alice Pfeifer

July 16, 1934 – October 28, 2020

It will be followed by a 3 p.m. Vigil service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, also at the church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the homepage. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska.