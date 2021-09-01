Mary Ann Armstrong

Age 88

Mary Ann Armstrong, 88, of David City, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Lunch immediately following Mass at Windfield's. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m., all at the church. Mass will be livestreamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Mary Ann's wishes were to donate her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board; burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date in Seneca, Kansas.

Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters, Vicky Sue (Doug) Kovar of Schuyler and Lori (Kevin) Hlavac of Harlan, Iowa; sons, Mike (Kathy) Armstrong of Ericson, Tom Armstrong of Lincoln and Larry Armstrong of David City; daughter-in-law, Jean Armstrong of Columbus; brother, Kenny (Vonna) Engelken of Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Margie Engelken of Seneca, Kansas; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City, Nebraska.