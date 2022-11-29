Mary Ann Brown

November 27, 1937 - November 25, 2022

Mary Ann Brown, 84, of Albion, formerly of Fullerton, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Wolf Memorial in Albion, Nebraska, with her family by her side.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home.

Mary Ann was born in Gentry County, Missouri, to Sherman John and Della Marie (David) Miller on Nov. 27, 1937. The family later moved to Missouri Valley, Iowa, where she graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1955. Mary Ann was working at a department store in Omaha, Nebraska, when she met Jay Brown. They were united in marriage on Feb. 12, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa. After the wedding, they moved to a farm near Fullerton, Nebraska, where they raised their three children—Debra, Ricky and Tammy.

She enjoyed being home, raising her family, cooking, baking, gardening and canning. When her children were grown, she worked in the cafeteria at Fullerton Public Schools and cleaned at Dr. Maas' dentist office. Her grandchildren became her pride and joy in life and she gifted them with many fond memories of sleepovers, adventures on the farm, family gatherings and more.

As a devoted Christian, her faith was very important to her. She was a longtime member of the North Star United Methodist Church and, later, the United Methodist Church in Fullerton.

Left to cherish memories of her are her children, Deb (Dennis) McPhillips, Rick (Lori) Brown and Tammy (Bob) Voichahoske; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her brother, Sherman (Terri) Miller; sister-in-law, Doris (Dyke) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Brown; her parents, Sherman John Miller and Della (David) Miller; her sisters, Betty Joan (Robert) Jensen, Claudean (Harold) Jensen and Helen Blunt; brother- in-law, Dyke Brown; and sister-in-law, Donna Brown.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.