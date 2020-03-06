Mary Ann Fremarek

May 17, 1921-March 5, 2020

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. The family has invited everyone to Wunderlich's following the graveside services.

Mary Ann Margaret Fremarek was born May 17, 1921, in Iron River, Michigan, to Steven and Anna (Vidas) Todey. She received her education at Stambaugh High School. After graduation she moved to Chicago, where she attended business school. She was married to Stephen Charles Fremarek on July 8, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Base in Crane, Indiana. The couple operated Craftwood Lumber in Chicago for many years. When they retired, they sold their shares and moved to Tucson, Arizona, until 2001 when they moved to Columbus. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. She enjoyed crafts, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.