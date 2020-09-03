× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Keeshan

January 17, 1937-August 31, 2020

Mary Ann Keeshan, 83, of Tool, Texas, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, with Rev. Jim Golka officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial is at the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island or the St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrell City.

Mary Ann Keeshan was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Genoa, to Peter and Eleanor (Prososki) Vetick. She grew up and received her education in Silver Creek.

She married James E. Keeshan on Feb. 13, 1956, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. The couple lived in North Bend, Albion and Grand Island where they owned and operated Grand Island Music, the Desert Rose and Keeshan Trucking. In retirement, she lived in Tool, Texas.