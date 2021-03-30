Mary Ann Keil

August 27, 1934 – March 26, 2021

Mary Ann Keil Omaha, Nebraska -Retired, Mutual of Omaha, passed away March 26, 2021.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the West Center Chapel and follow all CDC guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James J. Keil; infant grandson, Parker J. Keil; and siblings, Anthony, Gilbert, and Helen.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sherry, Bill and Nicole; grandson, Braxton; sisters, Millie, Jean, Rose, and Lucy; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road.