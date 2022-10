Mary Ann Thompson

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Thompson of Carmel, Indiana, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at St Isidore Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Eagles Club.