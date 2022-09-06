Mary Baker

February 27, 1959 - September 2, 2022

Mary was born the oldest of four daughters to Larry and Joann (Haeffner) French on Feb. 27, 1959, in Sioux City, Iowa. Following her graduation from Decatur High School, in 1977, she obtained a business degree at Northeast Community College. Mary married Brad Baker in 1978 and they made their home in Columbus for 33 years before moving to Lincoln to be closer to their family in 2018. Mary worked in the banking industry before the insurance business, retiring from Unico Group Ins., in May, after 23 years. She enjoyed getting to know her clients and they were quite fond of her — she always went the extra mile to help them. Mary was a wonderful cook and often made special food dishes for her family and friends, making them feel special. Her greatest source of pride was her family and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering for the Huskers and 49ers.