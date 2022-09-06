Mary Baker
February 27, 1959 - September 2, 2022
Mary Baker, 63, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital.
Service are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 p.m. also at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur with a graveside service at approximately 3 p.m.
Mary was born the oldest of four daughters to Larry and Joann (Haeffner) French on Feb. 27, 1959, in Sioux City, Iowa. Following her graduation from Decatur High School, in 1977, she obtained a business degree at Northeast Community College. Mary married Brad Baker in 1978 and they made their home in Columbus for 33 years before moving to Lincoln to be closer to their family in 2018. Mary worked in the banking industry before the insurance business, retiring from Unico Group Ins., in May, after 23 years. She enjoyed getting to know her clients and they were quite fond of her — she always went the extra mile to help them. Mary was a wonderful cook and often made special food dishes for her family and friends, making them feel special. Her greatest source of pride was her family and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering for the Huskers and 49ers.
Mary is survived by her husband, Brad; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Carda; son, Bryan (Stacy) Baker; grandchildren, Carter Gullion and Callen Baker; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Mussack; sister, Patti (Carl) Taylor; sister, Jeanne (Brian) Micek; brothers-in-law, Jeff Baker and Alan Swim; and brother-in-law, Rod Baker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry French; mother, Joann French; father-in-law, Robert Baker; and mother-in-law, Saranne Baker.
