Mary Houdek-Broekemeier
April 13, 1955 - February 6, 2023
Mary Houdek-Broekemeier, 67, passed on Feb. 6, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will take place for Mary at a later date.
She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Houdek of Dodge and Diane Fisher-Houdek of York; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Pam Houdek of Columbus; her longtime partner, Randy LeCheminant, Lt. Col. USAF (ret.), of Bennington; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a pack of fur-children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Dorothy Houdek.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is assisting her family with arrangements.