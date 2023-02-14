Mary Houdek-Broekemeier

April 13, 1955 - February 6, 2023

A Celebration of Life will take place for Mary at a later date.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Houdek of Dodge and Diane Fisher-Houdek of York; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Pam Houdek of Columbus; her longtime partner, Randy LeCheminant, Lt. Col. USAF (ret.), of Bennington; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and a pack of fur-children.