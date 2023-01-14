Mary Catherine Beller

March 15, 1938 - January 11, 2023

Mary Catherine Beller, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Mary Catherine Beller was born on March 15, 1938, on the Bothe Farm by Lindsay, Nebraska, to Henry and Josephine (Messersmith) Bothe. Mary attended St. Bonaventure elementary and high school, which is now known as Columbus Scotus, and graduated with the class of 1955. After graduation Mary attended Wayne State College and received her teaching degree. She taught kindergarten at Lindsay Public for two years.

On May 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to James Joseph Beller at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. The couple then made their home in Lindsay, Nebraska; Greeley, Colorado; St. George, Utah; and Columbus, Nebraska.

Mary's greatest joy was being a mom of four boys and being a farm wife, which kept her busy and on her toes! She worked her magic by finding time during harvest to haul silage all day and cook meals somewhere in between, so no one ever went hungry. Mary found great joy in God, family and friends. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, Mary loved playing cards and treasured time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling the United States and locations around the world with her husband, Jim, with Las Vegas and Deadwood, South Dakota, being favorite destinations where she would really shine in the casinos at night. $$$!!! One of Mary's favorite endeavors was being co-owner of a racehorse, named Atosca, with Bernadette and Judy Zimmerer, the thrill of a lifetime! Mary enjoyed going on jeeping and ATV trips, not so much riding along, but cooking for the crew after a long day out on the trails. She was a member of Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska; St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greeley, Colorado; St. George Catholic Church in St. George, Utah; and St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mary is survived by her three sons, Terry (Karla) Beller of Lindsay, Marc (Bonnie) Beller of Columbus and Mike (Julie) Beller of Humphrey; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna (Ray) Barton of Wahoo and Sue (Bob) Placke of Kearney; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Hegemann of Norfolk, Pat Heimann of Fremont and Bonnie Bothe of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Joanie) Beller of Omaha, Harry (Mary) Beller of Custer, South Dakota, and Bob (Lorrie) Beller of Monroe; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Beller; son, Richard Beller in 2004; sister, JoAnn (Jim) Roberts; brother, Jim Bothe; brothers-in-law, Jim Roberts, Larry Beller, Ed Hegemann, George Heimann and Alvin Bender; sisters-in-law, Rita (Larry) Beller and Celine “Boots” (Alvin) Bender; five nephews, Troy Beller, Herb Bender, Jim Hegemann, Pat Hegemann and Tom Heimann; and lifelong friend, Bernadette Paschetta.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com